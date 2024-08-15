Texas Woman Admits Stealing $1.2 Million From Employer, Buying TikTok Coins, Luxury NBA Mavericks Suite

Crime
Texas Woman Steals $1.2 Million From Employer
Stacy Blackmon.Tarrant County Sheriff's Office
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:16 PM PDT, August 15, 2024

A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from her job and using the money for extravagant purchases including a spectator suite for the Dallas Mavericks, prosecutors said.

A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1 million from her employer, and spending the money on extravagances including a luxury suite for the Dallas Mavericks, according to prosecutors.

Stacy Blackmon, 39, was sentenced Tuesday by District Court Judge Julie Lugo to 35 years in prison. Blackmon had pleaded guilty in April to two counts of theft over $300,000, authorities said.

The woman was arrested in 2022 and charged with stealing a total of $1.2 million from accounts owned by SCH Homes, a luxury developer in Southlake, where she worked, police said.

Blackmon spent most of the stolen money on TikTok coins — which allows users to buy virtual currency on the app — expensive travel and a luxury spectator suite for the Mavericks professional basketball team, according to investigators.

The woman was formerly listed as office manager in an online directory of SCH Homes.

Blackmon also spent the stolen monies on furniture, according to the Southlake Police Department, which investigated the case.

Related Stories

Indiana AG Sues Disgraced Sheriff Jamey Noel, Seeks Freezing of Assets
Corruption Investigation of an Indiana Sheriff Is Staggering in Scope
Kidnapping Hoax Mom Allegedly Stole From Employer After Prison Release
Dads Who Stole and Put on a ShowEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
1

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
2

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
3

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released
4

911 Call From Arizona Dad Accused of Leaving 2-Year-Old Daughter in Hot Car Released

News
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime