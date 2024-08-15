A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1 million from her employer, and spending the money on extravagances including a luxury suite for the Dallas Mavericks, according to prosecutors.

Stacy Blackmon, 39, was sentenced Tuesday by District Court Judge Julie Lugo to 35 years in prison. Blackmon had pleaded guilty in April to two counts of theft over $300,000, authorities said.

The woman was arrested in 2022 and charged with stealing a total of $1.2 million from accounts owned by SCH Homes, a luxury developer in Southlake, where she worked, police said.

Blackmon spent most of the stolen money on TikTok coins — which allows users to buy virtual currency on the app — expensive travel and a luxury spectator suite for the Mavericks professional basketball team, according to investigators.

The woman was formerly listed as office manager in an online directory of SCH Homes.

Blackmon also spent the stolen monies on furniture, according to the Southlake Police Department, which investigated the case.