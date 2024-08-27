A Texas woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2022 murder of a missing woman in the Lone Star State, officials announced.

Amber Jordan, 30, was sentenced on Aug. 19 to 50 years in prison for the murder of Megan Martinez.

Jordan had killed Martinez in February 2022 while high on drugs, prosecutors said.

Martinez was reported missing on Feb. 9, 2022 to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. During their investigation, authorities learned she was last seen getting into a car with Jordan, KAGS reported.

When police searched Jordan’s car, they found Martinez's blood inside, KAGS reported.

Cops say that Jordan said in an interview that she had been high on drugs and believed she shot Martinez.

Jordan’s story was confirmed by an autopsy, which revealed that Martinez died from a gunshot wound, KAGS reported.

As part of a plea agreement, Jordan will spend 50 years behind bars.

"I am proud we were finally able to obtain justice for Megan Martinez and her family," District Attorney Courtney Cain in a press release posted on Facebook. "This was a senseless act of violence that will affect the Martinez family for the rest of their lives. I am grateful for the hard work by law enforcement."