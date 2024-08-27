Texas Woman Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Murder of Woman Who She Said She Killed While High

Crime
Amber Jordan
Police
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:15 AM PDT, August 27, 2024

As part of a plea agreement, Amber Jordan will spend 50 years behind bars.

A Texas woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2022 murder of a missing woman in the Lone Star State, officials announced.

Amber Jordan, 30, was sentenced on Aug. 19 to 50 years in prison for the murder of Megan Martinez.

Jordan had killed Martinez in February 2022 while high on drugs, prosecutors said.

Martinez was reported missing on Feb. 9, 2022 to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. During their investigation, authorities learned she was last seen getting into a car with Jordan, KAGS reported.

When police searched Jordan’s car, they found Martinez's blood inside, KAGS reported.

Cops say that Jordan said in an interview that she had been high on drugs and believed she shot Martinez.

Jordan’s story was confirmed by an autopsy, which revealed that Martinez died from a gunshot wound, KAGS reported.

As part of a plea agreement, Jordan will spend 50 years behind bars.

"I am proud we were finally able to obtain justice for Megan Martinez and her family," District Attorney Courtney Cain in a press release posted on Facebook. "This was a senseless act of violence that will affect the Martinez family for the rest of their lives. I am grateful for the hard work by law enforcement."

Related Stories

Disgraced Sheriff Jamey Noel Will Plead Guilty in Massive Fraud Case
St. Louis Woman Shot During Russian Roulette Game: Cops
Federal Judge Says Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Caused Her Death

 

Las Vegas Politician Accused of Murdering Journalist Admits to Having AffairCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip
1

Teen Placed in Handcuffs, Jail Uniform After Judge Says She Was Sleeping, Talking Back During Field Trip

Offbeat
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases
2

The Carla Walker Act: How a 1974 Murder Inspired a Proposed Bill to Give Money for DNA Research in Cold Cases

Crime
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci
3

Scott Peterson Speaks Out After Over 20 Years in Prison Saying He Did Not Kill His Wife, Laci

News
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing
4

How Astrology Inspired the New York Zodiac Killer and Proved to Be Part of His Undoing

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid
5

NJ Dad Gets 25 Years for Fatally Beating Son, 6, Day After Boy's Mother Lost Emergency Custody Bid

Crime