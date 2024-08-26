St. Louis Woman Shot During Russian Roulette Game: Cops

First Published: 11:56 AM PDT, August 26, 2024

Police haven't said how badly the woman was injured in what authorities said was a game of Russian roulette.

A 21-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot during a game of Russian roulette over the weekend, police in St. Louis say.

Cops say that the unnamed woman was taken to the hospital by a friend after the shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police haven't said how badly the woman was injured.

She was stable at a hospital, St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said.

The woman was with a group of friends drinking alcohol and using marijuana, police said.

A 26-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger was arrested after he was found inside the home with the gun, First Alert 4 reported.

Police have not released the name of the man with the gun.  

St. Louis police told First Alert 4 that the man was the only person handling the gun.

Cops say the woman was with two other friends when a man got out a revolver and asked the woman if she wanted to play “Russian roulette.”

The police have not responded to Inside Edition Digital's request for further information. 

