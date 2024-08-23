Texas Man Walking His Dog Lucky to Be Alive After Burglar Shoots Gun at Him Multiple Times

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:16 PM PDT, August 23, 2024

Mark was walking his dog, Shiner, when he unknowingly stumbled on three men burglarizing cars.

A Texas man is lucky to be alive after dodging 14 bullets that a suspected burglar fired in his direction.

Mark and his 5-year-old dog, Shiner, went for a walk at 4 a.m. in his neighborhood in Pearland, Texas.

Mark unknowingly stumbled on three men officials said were burglarizing cars. Home surveillance captures one of the alleged thieves exiting a black Jeep. Moments later, a barrage of gunfire erupted. The burglar allegedly fired at Mark and Shiner as they ran down the street.

Mark hid behind a recycling bin. 

"I heard gunfire and first instinct was duck and cover," Marks tells Inside Edition.

The gunman's accomplice began honking his horn, seemingly trying to get the shooter back to the getaway car.

Shiner ran down the street alone in the direction of Mark's house seconds after two more shots rang out.

The gunman fired 14 shots at Mark in total before speeding away.

Mark and Shiner were later reunited. Apart from minor cuts and scrapes, the two escaped unharmed.

Police now want the public's help identifying the trio of suspects who they say went on to commit even more break-ins in another neighborhood a few miles away.

