Disgraced Former Sheriff Jamey Noel to Plead Guilty in Sprawling Corruption Probe: Prosecutor

Crime
Jamey Noel
Jamey Noel, the former sheriff of Indiana's Clark County, has been behind bars since April, when the special judge in his criminal probe cited him for contempt of court and upped his bail to $1.5 million cash.Scott County Jail
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 11:35 AM PDT, August 23, 2024

Disgraced former sheriff Jamey Noel had previously pleaded not guilty to 31 felonies accusing him of stealing more than $5 million in public funds. He will plead guilty Monday to "crimes that he has committed," prosecutor tells Inside Edition Digital.

Embattled former Indiana sheriff Jamey Noel will plead guilty to "crimes that he has committed" in the state's massive investigation into his alleged theft of more than $5 million in public funds to fuel his lavish lifestyle.

Special Richard Hertel tells Inside Edition Digital that Noel will appear in court on Monday, where a hearing is scheduled to hear Noel's motion to change his plea.

"Jamey Noel will be admitting guilt for crimes that he has committed.  A sentencing date will be set at that hearing," Hertel tells Inside Edition Digital on Friday.

Noel, 53, is currently behind bars after a special judge in the sprawling probe ruled Noel was in contempt of court and upped his bail to $1.5 million cash.

The former Clark County sheriff and local GOP chairman has been under investigation by state police for more than a year. He has pleaded not guilty to 31 felonies alleging he stole millions from a nonprofit fire agency he headed, as well as from jail commissary funds that he oversaw.

On Friday, a judge approved a motion filed by Noel's attorney for a change of plea hearing. That proceeding is scheduled for Monday, according to court records.

Defense attorney Larry Wilder tells Inside Edition Digital Friday that Noel will appear at 11 a.m. Monday.

"The only statements will be on the record in open court," Wilder tells Inside Edition Digital when approached for comment. 

Jamey Noel, his wife, Misty, and their eldest daughter, Kasey, have all been charged with multiple felony counts in the ongoing investigation.

State investigators allege the Noels spent money that wasn't theirs on a private plane, a train, more than 100 classic cars, vacations, booze, cigars, plastic surgery, beauty appointments and college tuitions.

The Noels have not publicly commented on the charges against them.

Misty and Kasey have pleaded not guilty and are free on bail. Misty Noel filed for divorce earlier this month.

