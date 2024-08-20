Jamey Noel, the disgraced former Indiana sheriff accused of stealing millions in public funds, has been sued by his nephews and niece, who claim he stole from their inheritance while serving as executor of their father's estate.

The civil suit, filed Friday in Clark County, alleges Noel pocketed more than $68,000 that should have gone to the children of his brother, William Leon Noel, who died from cancer in 2018 at age 43. Jamey Noel was named executor of the estate not long after his brother's death.

Niece Taylor Noel and nephews Jack Noel and Dorian Noel had initially filed a petition in March to reopen their father's estate, alleging they had thought nothing was wrong with the estate until they began seeing local media reports about the sprawling criminal investigtaion into Jamey Noel's tenure as sheriff from 2015 to 2020.

Jamey Noel has been charged with 31 felonies alleging he stole some $5 million in public funds to finance a luxury lifestyle that included a private plane, a train, more than 100 classic cars, timeshares, vacations, air travel and thousands paid in child support to a former mistress.

His wife, Misty, and eldest daughter, Kasey, also face multiple counts of spending tens of thousands in public monies on plastic surgery, manicures, pedicures, designer clothes, Amazon deliveries and restaurants.

All the Noels have pleaded not guilty.

The estate of William Noel included two homes, according to probate court records. HIs children allege in their suit that Jamey Noel sold both houses for far less than they worth.

One home was fraudently sold to Kasey Noel, Jamey's grown daughter, in April 2019, with Jamey Noel giving her $36,000 in escrow, which was not repaid to the heirs, they claim.

Their uncle also withdrew more than $50,000 from the estate, which he used to purchase a vintage 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, according to the civil lawsuit. That money was also not repaid, the suit alleges.

The second home overseen by the estate was sold by Jamey Noel in May 2019, with Noel paying himself $16,000 for basement work that he didn't do, according to the heirs.

Attorney Amy Wheatley, who represents the heirs, says she filed the civil lawsuit after a judge dismissed her clients' petition to reopen the estate.

"So I filed against Jamey and Kasey," Wheatley told Inside Edition Digital this week. "So if I have to sue him personally, that was a pretty easy cat to skin," she said.

The Noels have never publicly spoken about the charges against them. Misty and Kasey Noel are free on bond. Jamey Noel is in jail for contempt of court and his bail has been raised to $1.5 million cash as the sprawling state investigation continues.

Earlier this month, Misty Noel filed for divorce, saying the couple has been separated since April. An attorney for Kasey Noel suggested in court this month that Jamey Noel had "coerced and manipulated" his daughter and wife.

The mother and daughter also asked this month for their criminal trials to be combined.

A hearing in that matter has not been scheduled.

The civil lawsuit filed by the heirs is awaiting assignment to a judge, according to online court records.