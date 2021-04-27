Texas Woman Shocked to Discover 1999 Warrant Out for Her Arrest for Long Overdue VHS Tape | Inside Edition

Texas Woman Shocked to Discover 1999 Warrant Out for Her Arrest for Long Overdue VHS Tape

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:22 PM PDT, April 27, 2021

The 1996 film adaptation of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" was rented out of a small Oklahoma VHS store. It was never returned, leading to an arrest warrant for felony embezzlement.

A Texas woman hoping to update her driver's license got the shock of her life when she was told there was a warrant out for her arrest for failing to return a VHS tape of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” in 1999. Caron McBride was charged with felony embezzlement, according to the warrant.

The tape, which is worth $58.59, was rented from a small VHS store in Norman, Oklahoma. McBride says she never knew of the warrant, but suspects it has followed her on employment background checks for two decades.

“I would start a job, and then they would come back after they saw the criminal background check, and I would be fired,” McBride told Inside Edition.

She only learned about the warrant when attempting to change her name after getting married.

“I had the phone on speaker. My husband was next to me and both our mouths hit the floor,” McBride said.

The case was dismissed, and she was finally able to have her record expunged. And to add insult to injury, McBride believes it was an ex-roommate who rented the tape and never returned it. She says she never even saw the movie based on the hit 1990s TV show — until last night.

The story even caught the attention of Sabrina herself, actress Melissa Joan Hart, who posted it on Instagram.

