The identity of a little girl, whose remains were found in an Arizona desert 62 years ago and was called “Little Miss Nobody,” will soon be revealed, officials said, according to a published news report.

On Tuesday, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YSCO) will make the announcement at a press conference and share details about the decades-old investigation at Yavapai Community College in Prescott, Az, according to a statement by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the unidentified girl was a child between the ages of 3 and 6 years old, who had been partially burned.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the young child had brown hair was approximately 3 foot 6 inches tall, weighed 55 lbs., and had her fingernails and toenails painted.

She was dressed in a checkered blouse, white shorts, and was wearing a pair of adult size flip-flop style sandals that had been cut down to fit her, according to the NMEC.

A school teacher looking for rocks in Sand Creek Washington near Congress, Arizona, on July 31, 1960, made the gruesome discovery, ABC News15 reported.

Investigators believe that she was dead a week or two before her body was discovered.

Her death had been ruled a homicide and no suspects were ever identified.

Although no one knew the little girl’s name, the community held a funeral for her dating back to 1960.

In 2018, the little girl’s remains were exhumed so DNA samples could be taken.

A Texas-based DNA company, Othram conducted the DNA analysis that was used to help make the identification, the YSCO said.

The testing was made possible through the sheriff's office and Othram, who raised $4,000 so her identification can be revealed and the cold case officially closed, CBS News reported.

