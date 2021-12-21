Police say they now know who killed 15-year-old Marissa Harvey 43 years ago.

The teen from New York visited her family in San Francisco in March of 1978. She went to Golden State Park but never returned.

Her body was found in another park nearby the following day.

Who killed Marissa remained a mystery until Mark Personette was arrested in Colorado. He is considered a suspect, police say.

He has a lengthy criminal history and had numerous mug shots taken over the years.

Detectives recently re-opened the cold case and used advanced investigative methods to help solve it.

"For more than four decades, Marissa Harvey's family members have been relentless advocates to bring her killer to justice," San Francisco's Chief of Police Bill Scott said in a statement.

"And we hope this development in the case begins to bring a measure of healing and closure they've been too long denied."

