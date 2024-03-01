Between 30 and 40 million people see a chiropractor every year. In addition to humans, one practitioner in particular has a specific set of clients. Some animals are going to a chiropractor who calls himself “The Animal Cracker.”

Chiropractor Doug Willen says he helps animals by giving them adjustments.

In his Manhattan office, he’ll adjust dogs for $200.

Christy Park brings her dog Rookie for adjustments.

“After his chiropractic session, when he goes out for a walk, he definitely walks better,” Park says.

She entrusts Willen with her spine too.

“I’ve spent over 20 years working with people but I’ve always had a love for animals. As I got older I decided that I really wanted my life to have some meaningful purpose with my love for animals,” Willen says.

An animal's distressed response, such as a growl or wince, to his touch can indicate if they are in need of an adjustment, Willen says. Owners will also report to him any abnormal behavior.

“Any mammal with a spine could have a misalignment or a stressed-out area,” Willen tells Inside Edition.

Willen invited Inside Edition to the Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve, a rescue farm in New Jersey, where he responded to a house call.

“It's just like if you and I went to the chiropractor. They play with each other. They're like butting horns with each other. They're knocking each other down. They're kind of eating with their heads down a lot of the time and they get achy. And what's better? Giving them an adjustment or putting them on some kind of pain medicine,” farm founder Gabrielle Stubbert says.

Stubbert emphasizes the benefits of a chiropractic session for animals.

“As a sanctuary, we would never do anything that wasn’t completely beneficial to the animal, and we can see right after he does the adjustment how happy they are,” Stubbert says.

Willen has adjusted goats, cows and ducks in need of care at the farm.

He says he has treated thousands of animals without complaints.

“I’m always worried about how the animal is receiving the treatment,” Willen says. “If I do a good job, it’ll make an animal go tranquil and just sink in and relax.”

While Willen claims he is helping animals, one veterinarian disagrees and states there is no science behind animal chiropractics.

“It should be stopped,” Dr. Narda Robinson tells Inside Edition.

Dr. Robinson, an expert in veterinary medicine, says only licensed veterinarians should be permitted to treat animals in states like New York and New Jersey.

“I don’t see the evidence that chiropractic on animals is safe,” Robinson says.

When asked about people who say his work is a form of animal abuse, Willen says people are entitled to their own opinions.

“They should also understand that my teachers are veterinarians so I studied directly under the supervision of veterinarian doctors that taught me everything that I am doing today with my work with animals,” he says.

Although he acknowledges he's not a licensed veterinarian, “The Animal Cracker” says he is board-certified through the American Veterinary Chiropractic Association.

Willen says he has a waiting list of six months for animals. “There’s a need for what I do,” Willen says.