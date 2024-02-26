Dog Owners Use Website Sniffspot to Rent Private Backyard as Park Alternative

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:13 AM PST, February 26, 2024

While dog parks are good for socializing, some dogs don’t play nice.

If your house doesn’t have a yard, now you can rent someone else’s for your dog's own private playtime.

It is what Melody McManus and her dog Ali do once a week at a nearby home in Phoenix. They found their playground on a new site called Sniffspot.

“Its a safe place for her to just have fun and not have to worry about any conflict with any other dog and she can just run to (her) heart's content,” McManus told KPHO.

While dog parks are good for socializing, some dogs don’t play nice. Some even spread sickness. Sniffspot lets homeowners list their yards, with all of their its amenities, on the site like they would do on Airbnb. Then they set an hourly price, usually between $10- $30.

Julia Eyerly says she earns extra cash by renting her backyard on Sniffspot.

“This is great because I know there are other dogs that need this,” she told KPHO.

The company’s CEO, David Adams, tells KPHO it’s just one more way people can use the sharing economy to maximize their home’s potential.

“Look around any neighborhood, I'm sure in Phoenix it is the same way, people almost never use their yards,” he said. “Integration of yards is so low and why not let people make a little extra money by sharing their yard with people that want to rent it?”

