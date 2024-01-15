Forget Tigers, South Carolina Man Catches Coyote by the Tail After It Attacks His Dog

Animals
Timothy Snipe catches Coyote
Timothy Snipe
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:12 PM PST, January 15, 2024

Timothy Snipe was out in his yard in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, with his pint-sized pooch Roxie when suddenly the dog noticed a coyote and ran toward it.

A coyote went after a little dog in South Carolina and the pet’s owner was not afraid to tussle with the wild animal.

Timothy Snipe was out in his yard in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, with his pint-sized pooch Roxie when suddenly the dog noticed a coyote and ran toward it.

Snipe said that is when he instantly knew the chihuahua was in trouble.

He knew that unless he fought off the animal, Roxie would be killed.

Snipe did all he could as Roxie was barking away and then he got the idea of catching the coyote by the tail.

Snipe got the best of the coyote, took him over to a garbage bin and dropped him inside like trash.

The coyote tried to escape but animal control showed up and took the critter away.

Snipe is taking no chances in the future: From now on Roxie will be wearing a spiky harness that will make a coyote think twice before trying to chomp down on the little one.

Related Stories

Family Dog Eats $4000 in Cash Off Kitchen Counter
Airport Therapy Dogs Help Ease Holiday Travel Stress
Alaska Woman Uses ‘Mom’ Voice to Scare Off Moose
$11 Million of Elephant Tusks Crushed in Nigeria in Win Against Ivory Trade Animals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves
Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves
1

Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves

Crime
Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police
Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police
2

Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police

Crime
Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI
Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI
3

Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI

Crime
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary
4

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary

Inspirational
Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison
Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison
5

Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison

Crime
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
6

'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain

Health
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
7

YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him

Crime
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
8

Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops

News