A coyote went after a little dog in South Carolina and the pet’s owner was not afraid to tussle with the wild animal.

Timothy Snipe was out in his yard in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, with his pint-sized pooch Roxie when suddenly the dog noticed a coyote and ran toward it.

Snipe said that is when he instantly knew the chihuahua was in trouble.

He knew that unless he fought off the animal, Roxie would be killed.

Snipe did all he could as Roxie was barking away and then he got the idea of catching the coyote by the tail.

Snipe got the best of the coyote, took him over to a garbage bin and dropped him inside like trash.

The coyote tried to escape but animal control showed up and took the critter away.

Snipe is taking no chances in the future: From now on Roxie will be wearing a spiky harness that will make a coyote think twice before trying to chomp down on the little one.