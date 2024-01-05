A 7-year-old golden doodle ate $4,000 of his owners' cash.

Carrie and Clayton Law left the money to pay for a new outdoor fence on a kitchen counter.

Their dog, Cecil, found the money and gobbled it up.

“I was like, he ate the money. He ate the $4000,” Clayton tells Inside Edition.

Then the dog started to throw up.

“As I went to clean it I realized there was like chunks of hundred and 50’s,” Clayton says. “Once we realized it was in his system and it was coming out one end I was like, he normally goes number two twice a day so I’m like, I should follow him and just see if anything comes out.”

The couple posted a video of the cash-cleaning process on social media.

“We just had to kind of get to work. We put on some masks and gloves,” Carrie says.

They were able to retrieve over $3,500.

The bank was able to replace most but not all of the bills.

“I called the bank and they said this actually happens more than you would think. Money goes through so many like restaurants and it touched so many hands and it just acquires all these smells and so dogs really like the smell of money,” Carrie tells Inside Edition.