100 Looters Rob California Bakery in Ram Raid, Leaving $70,000 Worth of Damage

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:27 PM PST, January 4, 2024

An SUV backed into the shop three times until a large hole was made in the facade. A mob of 100 young people rushed inside.

A Los Angeles bakery fell victim to a ram raid where 100 looters filled the store and took away as much as they could carry.

A white Kia SUV backed into the security gates at a mom-and-pop bakery around 3 a.m. three times until a hole was made in the shop. A mob of 100 young people rushed inside.

Some of the mob jumped over the counter to look for cash as others emptied shelves of snacks and bakery products.

The gates outside of the bakery were left mangled and the interior of the shop ransacked.

It is estimated that the thieves did $70,000 worth of damage to the business that served its community for nearly 50 years.

“I was upset, I was mad,” owner of Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food Ruben Ramirez says. The owner tells Inside Edition roughly $2,000 was taken.

Authorities say before the looting spree, the crowd had gathered for a street takeover. The illegal gatherings can draw hundreds of people but it is rare that it leads to the destruction of a local bakery.

The owners of the bakery have set up a GoFundMe page to help get the business back on its feet.

