Oklahoma 13-Year-Old Becomes 1st Human to ‘Beat’ Tetris

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:30 AM PST, January 4, 2024

Willis Gibson was on level 157 of the classic video game Tetris when he played so well that he caused the game to crash.

An Oklahoma teen achieved something no human has ever done before by beating the computer in the vintage but popular video game Tetris.

Since Tetris came out in the mid-1980s, only artificial intelligence could outsmart the game, that is, until Willis came around.

Willis’ mother Karen says she is not surprised the teen reigned supreme.

“When we go visit family, we drag the big TV and everything else down there so he can practice while he’s there and participate in tournaments,” Karen tells Inside Edition.

In this years-long battle between humans versus machines, a young teen came out on top.

