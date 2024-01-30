French Bulldog Owner Jumps Onto Hood of Speeding Car to Try to Save Her Stolen Dog

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:11 AM PST, January 30, 2024

“He started to, like, swerve back and forth and try and, like, swing me off,” Zacharias tells Inside Edition.

A heartbroken California dog owner is speaking out about the moment her beloved French bulldog was taken and the dangerous steps she took to try to get the pup back. 

Video recorded out of California captured a woman clinging onto the hood of a speeding car being driven by someone who allegedly stole her French bulldog.

Video footage shows the moment Ali Zacharias jumped onto the hood of a white Kia Forte that was speeding off with her dog, Onyx, in tow. Zacharias held on for dear life in the hopes that the thieves would stop the car. 

“He started to, like, swerve back and forth and try and, like, swing me off,” Zacharias tells Inside Edition.

She says she was having lunch at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles when a woman called out to Onyx. The stranger grabbed Onyx by the leash and hurried off. 

For a moment, the dog owner was too stunned to react.

Zacharias says she watched as the suspect joined others in the white car, which Zacharias then jumped onto. 

In that moment, Zacharias says she thought she thought she was going to die. “I thought that that was it,” Zacharias says.

Zacharias survived, but the suspects did not stop and fled with her dog. 

Zacharias is offering a $10,000 reward for the return of Onyx, which was not microchipped.

Related Stories

Forget Tigers, Man Catches Coyote by the Tail After It Attacks His Dog
A Georgia Cemetery Can't Find Remains of Baby Jada Hickman: Parents
Endangered Rhino May Be Saved From Extinction Thanks to IVF
Coyote Found With Bucket on Head in San Diego Released Into WildAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
1

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter

Human Interest
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
2

Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift

Crime
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
3

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
4

Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

News
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
5

Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents

Offbeat