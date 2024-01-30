A heartbroken California dog owner is speaking out about the moment her beloved French bulldog was taken and the dangerous steps she took to try to get the pup back.

Video recorded out of California captured a woman clinging onto the hood of a speeding car being driven by someone who allegedly stole her French bulldog.

Video footage shows the moment Ali Zacharias jumped onto the hood of a white Kia Forte that was speeding off with her dog, Onyx, in tow. Zacharias held on for dear life in the hopes that the thieves would stop the car.

“He started to, like, swerve back and forth and try and, like, swing me off,” Zacharias tells Inside Edition.

She says she was having lunch at a Whole Foods in Los Angeles when a woman called out to Onyx. The stranger grabbed Onyx by the leash and hurried off.

For a moment, the dog owner was too stunned to react.

Zacharias says she watched as the suspect joined others in the white car, which Zacharias then jumped onto.

In that moment, Zacharias says she thought she thought she was going to die. “I thought that that was it,” Zacharias says.

Zacharias survived, but the suspects did not stop and fled with her dog.

Zacharias is offering a $10,000 reward for the return of Onyx, which was not microchipped.