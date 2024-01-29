Reproductive technology may help save the northern white rhino, a critically endangered species, from extinction.

Scientists undertaking this task are in a race against time, as there are now just two in the world.

Both live in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. They’re kept safe from poachers who want their valuable horns by armed guards who are with them 24 hours a day.

The last male northern white rhino died in 2018, leaving two females, Fatu and Najin, without a way to reproduce naturally.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is now being tested on rhinoceros.

The southern white rhino, a more plentiful but still endangered cousin to the northern variety, have a new baby on the way. An embryo was created by in vitro fertilization and has been transferred into a surrogate gestational carrier. A 70-day pregnancy has been confirmed and vets say the male embryo measures about 6.4 centimeters.

"The successful embryo transfer and pregnancy are a proof of concept and allow to now safely move to the transfer of northern white rhino embryos- a cornerstone in the mission to save the northern white rhino from extinction," said BioRescue Project, an organization focused on saving threatened species.