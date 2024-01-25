A hunting trip in Yolo County, California, turned tragic when cops say a 13-year-old accidentally shot and killed his father Wednesday.

The incident occurred just around 7 a.m. and the boy, who has not been named, was duck hunting with his father, according to KCRA.

Detectives said the hunting trip ended with the boy calling 911 to say they needed help after he accidentally shot his dad, according to KCRA.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called out to an area east of Dunnigan after getting a report about a hunting incident soon after the 911 call was made, which is when deputies started investigating and discovered that a juvenile hunter had unintentionally fired a gun – with an adult hunter getting shot, CBS News reported.

The adult hunter soon died, the sheriff's office says.

The victim's name has also not been released.

Yolo County Sheriff's detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting but authorities said the boy will not face any charges.

"The way that the call was placed and the totality of the circumstances, it appears to be a very tragic accident," Det. Matt Wirick told KCRA.

Wirick said the boy told dispatchers his gun accidentally went off while in the duck blind, hitting his father. He started performing CPR on his dad, KCRA reported.

A duck blind is a camouflaged structure that hunters use to harvest waterfowl, KCRA reported.

Wirick said both the father and son had hunting licenses. California requires hunters to take a safety course to obtain a license, which covers firearm-handling and general knowledge of being in the outdoors.