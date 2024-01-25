A rookie Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a 3-year-old’s life.

Bodycam footage shows Officer Soren Osicka trying to revive a young girl who stopped breathing. The girl’s mother said the 3-year-old hit her head.

The 23-year-old officer gave the girl chest compressions. After being tended to by Osicka, the little girl began showing signs of life again.

After an ambulance arrived, the officer handed over the just-revived little girl.

The young officer has been on the force in Ashland for just six months.

“It’s cool to have less than six months on be able to experience something that’s going to stick with me the rest of my life,” Osicka said.

The police department called the officer’s actions heroic.