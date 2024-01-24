Ohio Teen Who Said She Acted in Self-Defense in Murder of Another Teenager Acquitted of 2021 Killing

Crime
Trial Court Sentencing 3
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:39 PM PST, January 24, 2024

Marizah Thomas, now 19, was acquitted Tuesday by a Franklin County Common Pleas Court jury.

An Ohio jury has acquitted a teenage girl of murder in the 2021 shooting death of another teenage girl.

Marizah Thomas, now 19, was acquitted Tuesday by a Franklin County Common Pleas Court jury.

Thomas was tried as an adult. She testified last week that when she was 16 years old, she fatally shot 17-year-old Jayce O'Neal in the neck and leg after they fought outside Thomas' home on Columbus' Far West Side on July 12, 2021, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

O'Neal reportedly had a running dispute with Thomas after her boyfriend left her for Thomas, according to the Dispatch.

O’Neal had come to Thomas' home and initiated the confrontation, according to trial testimony and statements obtained by the Dispatch.

A neighbor had testified there was a brief fight that included hair-pulling outside between the two teenage girls that had ended before Thomas went inside her home, came out with a gun, and shot O'Neal, the Dispatch reported.

Thomas had always maintained her innocence, entering a plea of not guilty, according to a court record obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The jury deliberated for more than seven hours across Monday and Tuesday before returning its verdict, the Dispatch reported. The jury did find Thomas guilty of tampering with evidence. She will be sentenced on that charge in juvenile court, according to the court document.

Related Stories

Wife of Murdered Pastor Suing Neighbor Accused of Killing Husband
'Something Sinister' Caused Deaths of KC Men in Friend's Yard: Brother
California Spree Killer Loses Death Penalty Appeal
Boss of Security Guard Arrested With Severed Hand in Pocket Shocked by CrimeCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

1

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
2

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
North Carolina Woman, 22, Murders Kid Sister, 10, Then Tosses Body Into Backyard for Mom to Find: Police
North Carolina Woman, 22, Murders Kid Sister, 10, Then Tosses Body Into Backyard for Mom to Find: Police
3

North Carolina Woman, 22, Murders Kid Sister, 10, Then Tosses Body Into Backyard for Mom to Find: Police

Crime
Could Hedgehog Crash-Test Dummies Save the Animals From Robot Lawnmowers?
Could Hedgehog Crash-Test Dummies Save the Animals From Robot Lawnmowers?
4

Could Hedgehog Crash-Test Dummies Save the Animals From Robot Lawnmowers?

Animals
Pauly Shore Says He Still Wants to Make Richard Simmons Film After Fitness Guru Slams Idea of Proposed Biopic
Pauly Shore Says He Still Wants to Make Richard Simmons Film After Fitness Guru Slams Idea of Proposed Biopic
5

Pauly Shore Says He Still Wants to Make Richard Simmons Film After Fitness Guru Slams Idea of Proposed Biopic

Entertainment