The wife of the Las Vegas pastor who was shot and killed last month in a condominium complex they all lived in is suing a neighbor accused of fatally shooting him in front of their own home, according to reports.

Nick Davi, 46, was shot and killed after an alleged confrontation with his neighbor, according to reports.

Davi, a pastor at Grace Point Church, died at University Medical Center, and his wife, Sarah, suffered “severe physical injuries” and “extreme emotional distress,” according to the lawsuit she filed Friday, reports the Las Vegas Review Journal, who obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

Sarah has filed a lawsuit seeking an unspecified amount, sharing with the world what allegedly happened in the moments her husband's life was taken, according to a court document obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The lawsuit, obtained by Fox 5 Vegas, also contained a screenshot from a video taken by one of the pastor’s children, ages 12 and 15, who were inside the family’s car as their father was shot and killed in front of them. Sarah Davi was also shot but survived, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

The incident occurred on Dec. 29, 2023, inside the gated Court of Aliante, a community of townhouses in North Las Vegas, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Court documents obtained by Fox 5 Vegas report the neighbor, identified as Joe Junio, 36, confronted the pastor and his family in front of his home after the pastor made complaints about Junio to their homeowners association. The lawsuit also alleges the unnamed homeowners association then told Junio about those complaints, according to Fox 5 Vegas.

Junio was soon arrested the day of the shooting and charged with murder, attempted murder, and child abuse, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the public defender who was originally representing Junio in her criminal trial and has not heard back.

Junio is now being represented by attorney Osvoldo Fumi. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Fumi for comment on both the criminal case as well as lawsuit and has not heard back.

Junio has not yet entered a plea, according to court records. She is due back in court on March 4.

Inside Edition Digital has also reached out to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for comment and has not heard back.

A Davi family member has started a GoFundMe page for the family to help pay for expenses. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the family member and has not heard back.