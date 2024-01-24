Arkansas Police Officer Rescues 10-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Through Frozen Pond

First Published: 10:44 AM PST, January 24, 2024

The boy was checked out at a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

An Arkansas police officer rescued a 10-year-old boy who fell through a frozen pond.

The incident was captured with police bodycam footage. Officer Troy Ellison of the Jonesboro Police Department hopped over a fence and ran toward the child.

“I got down on all fours and I just slowly started going out. The ice was cracking a little so I just slowed down and had him reach out to me as far as he could,” Ellison tells Inside Edition.

The 10-year-old was able to reach Ellison and get pulled out of the ice. The boy was checked out at a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

Lakes or ponds that may look frozen solid are not always safe to walk on.

The ice on Canopus Lake in Putnam County, New York, has to be at least six inches thick to be considered safe to walk on, but there are unseen factors that can make it dangerous.

A member of the New York Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation Department says snow sitting on top of ice acts as an insulator which can prevent ice from forming underneath it.

