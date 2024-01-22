How Icicles Can Be Dangerous as Temperatures Rise After Deep Freeze

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:38 PM PST, January 22, 2024

Large parts of the nation are expected to warm up this week after experiencing icy temperatures.

As the United States comes out of the deep freeze, meteorologists say temperatures will be warming up in much of the country in the next few days, leading to a new problem: falling ice.

Ice thawing has resulted in chunks falling off tall buildings and landing on sidewalks, creating dangerous situations for people on the ground.

“Fifteen people a year are killed by icicles, many more are injured,” according to WCBS meteorologist John Elliot. “On a building in New York, they can reach speeds of 90 miles an hour. That is the force of a major league pitch hitting you in the head.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s in Chicago by Friday.

The forecast for New York City on Friday is 56 degrees.

