An Ohio man was killed in a horrible freak accident when molten steel was poured over him, authorities said.

Jawaylan Patterson died at Ellwood Engineered Castings early Sunday morning when a malfunction caused the melted steel to drop on him, according to police in Hubbard Township.

“Our hearts are broken for the family, friends and co-workers of Jawaylan and we are working to provide them with the support they need at this time,” Pat Calligan, president of Ellwood Engineered Castings, said in a statement to local media.

The steaming steel was being poured into a casing during a routine task when a malfunction caused the blazing hot liquid to spill, the company said.

Patterson, who was standing in a pit with a firehose to extinguish any leaks, was hit by the spill, authorities said.

A colleague had yelled for everyone to leave, but Patterson was unable to get away quick enough to avoid the spill, police said.

"We are committed to a full and thorough investigation by our safety team, OSHA and other professionals. We are committed to providing our team a safe workplace and to making sure this kind of tragedy never happens again,” the company said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it is investigating the incident.