A British engineer known as "Mr. Safety" has won a lawsuit against his employers after his arm was severed by a wind turbine blade that sliced through him like "a guillotine," he said.

Darren Hoadley was awarded more than $1.2 million for the 2018 freak industrial accident that occurred while he was doing repairs at an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

Hoadley, who told the court he was known as "Mr. Safety" because of his workplace diligence, lost most of an arm working on a turbine blade because he mistakenly thought the power had been turned off.

A High Court judge ruled that Hoadley's employer, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, was mostly to blame for the devastating loss, but also said Hoadley was partially responsible.

Hoadley should have double-checked that the power was off before starting on the repair, the judge said.

The exact award amount hasn't been determined, but lawyers estimated it would be more than $1.2 million.

Hoadley was judged to be 30% responsible for the accident and his award will be reduced by that amount, the judge said.

Despite his life-changing accident, Hoadley has managed to regain his life and job after receiving an artifical arm and extensive training. He is now able to continue working as a wind turbine engineer, the court heard.

"He makes me incredibly proud every day, and he is an amazing role model for our girls," said his wife, Sue, according to local reports.

The judge also praised him. The judge said his employer was to be commended for taking immediate action to update its equipment and procedures.