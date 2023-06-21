One man was killed and another escaped after they became trapped in a western Minnesota grain bin, authorities said.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday morning reporting two men were stuck in a storage silo, authorities said.

When first-responders arrived, a 62-year-old man had managed to extricate himself, the sheriff's office said.

Rescue workers spent an hour removing grain and trying to free a 27-year-old man imprisoned inside, authorities said.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The 62-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The victims' names have not been released pending notification of their relatives, authorities said.

