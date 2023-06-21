27-Year-Old Man Dies After Getting Trapped in Minnesota Grain Bin in Freak Accident
A Minnesota man lost his life after becoming stuck in a grain bin, despite the life-saving efforts of rescue workers.
One man was killed and another escaped after they became trapped in a western Minnesota grain bin, authorities said.
The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday morning reporting two men were stuck in a storage silo, authorities said.
When first-responders arrived, a 62-year-old man had managed to extricate himself, the sheriff's office said.
Rescue workers spent an hour removing grain and trying to free a 27-year-old man imprisoned inside, authorities said.
Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.
The 62-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
The victims' names have not been released pending notification of their relatives, authorities said.
