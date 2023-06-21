27-Year-Old Man Dies After Getting Trapped in Minnesota Grain Bin in Freak Accident

Human Interest
Grain Bin
First responders were not able to save a 27-year-old man who was trapped in a grain bin.Getty/Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:30 AM PDT, June 21, 2023

A Minnesota man lost his life after becoming stuck in a grain bin, despite the life-saving efforts of rescue workers.

One man was killed and another escaped after they became trapped in a western Minnesota grain bin, authorities said.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday morning reporting two men were stuck in a storage silo, authorities said. 

When first-responders arrived, a 62-year-old man had managed to extricate himself, the sheriff's office said.

Rescue workers spent an hour removing grain and trying to free a 27-year-old man imprisoned inside, authorities said.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The 62-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The victims' names have not been released pending notification of their relatives, authorities said.

Related Stories

Farm Family Left Heartbroken After 3 Daughters Were Suffocated By Grain in Freak Accident
76-Year-Old Man Rescued From Ohio Grain Bin After Trapped for 5 Hours
Body of Missing Nebraska Man Found in Grain Bin at His Workplace: Cops
14-Year-Old Girl Killed By Log In Freak Accident While Taking Photos At BeachNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Pregnant Model Shot in Targeted DC Attack Gives Birth to Daughter Before Dying of Injuries, Police Say
Pregnant Model Shot in Targeted DC Attack Gives Birth to Daughter Before Dying of Injuries, Police Say
1

Pregnant Model Shot in Targeted DC Attack Gives Birth to Daughter Before Dying of Injuries, Police Say

Crime
Florida House of Horrors: Boy, 6, Kept in Dog Cage Before Stepdad Drowned Him in Tub, Deputies Say
Florida House of Horrors: Boy, 6, Kept in Dog Cage Before Stepdad Drowned Him in Tub, Deputies Say
2

Florida House of Horrors: Boy, 6, Kept in Dog Cage Before Stepdad Drowned Him in Tub, Deputies Say

Crime
George Orwell's '1984' Returned to Library 65 Years Late, With Note Saying It's Needed Now 'More Than Ever'
George Orwell's '1984' Returned to Library 65 Years Late, With Note Saying It's Needed Now 'More Than Ever'
3

George Orwell's '1984' Returned to Library 65 Years Late, With Note Saying It's Needed Now 'More Than Ever'

Offbeat
27-Year-Old Man Killed in Explosion from Homemade Explosive Device
27-Year-Old Man Killed in Explosion from Homemade Explosive Device
4

27-Year-Old Man Killed in Explosion from Homemade Explosive Device

Crime
Manager of Harvard Medical School's Morgue Stole and Sold Body Parts in 'Heinous' Crime Network, Feds Say
Manager of Harvard Medical School's Morgue Stole and Sold Body Parts in 'Heinous' Crime Network, Feds Say
5

Manager of Harvard Medical School's Morgue Stole and Sold Body Parts in 'Heinous' Crime Network, Feds Say

Crime