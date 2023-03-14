76-Year-Old Man Rescued From Ohio Grain Bin After Being Trapped for 5 Hours

News
Grain bins
An elderly farm worker became trapped for hours in a grain bin, officials said.Getty/Stock
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:08 PM PDT, March 14, 2023

A 76-year-old man was rescued in Ohio after falling into a grain bin and being trapped for five hours, authorities said.

A 76-year-old Ohio farm worker fell into a grain bin and was stuck for five hours as firefighters scrambled to get him out, authorities said.

The man had been checking a 30,000-bushel storage structure for leaks when he tumbled in.

Wilmington Fire Department rescuers found him in chest-high corn, and poked holes in the massive metal container to relieve pressure and stop the man from falling any farther, authorities said. 

Firefighters were eventually able to pull him to safety at the Sabina farm where he worked.

The employee, who was not identified, was treated at the scene.

The senior man appeared to be fine, fire officials said.

Related Stories

Body of Missing Nebraska Man Found in Grain Bin at His Workplace: Cops
Farm Family Left Heartbroken After 3 Daughters Were Suffocated By Grain in Freak Accident
4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
Tennessee Farmer Says Neighbor Strangled His Pet KangarooAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Seattle Podcaster and Husband Shot to Death in Their Home by Her Stalker, Police Say
Seattle Podcaster and Husband Shot to Death in Their Home by Her Stalker, Police Say
1

Seattle Podcaster and Husband Shot to Death in Their Home by Her Stalker, Police Say

Crime
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison After Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison After Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
2

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison After Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family

Crime
Maryland Mom Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Middle Schooler She Believed Was Harassing Her Daughter: Cops
Maryland Mom Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Middle Schooler She Believed Was Harassing Her Daughter: Cops
3

Maryland Mom Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting a Middle Schooler She Believed Was Harassing Her Daughter: Cops

Crime
Toddler Finds Loaded Gun, Accidentally Shoots and Kills Her 4-Year-Old Sister, Houston Authorities Say
Toddler Finds Loaded Gun, Accidentally Shoots and Kills Her 4-Year-Old Sister, Houston Authorities Say
4

Toddler Finds Loaded Gun, Accidentally Shoots and Kills Her 4-Year-Old Sister, Houston Authorities Say

News
Inclusive Ballet Studio in Egypt Teaches Children With Special Needs Alongside Those Without
Inclusive Ballet Studio in Egypt Teaches Children With Special Needs Alongside Those Without
5

Inclusive Ballet Studio in Egypt Teaches Children With Special Needs Alongside Those Without

Human Interest
Heartbreaking Moment Dog Is Left on Side of Texas Road Known as Prime Dog Dumping Ground Is Captured on Camera
Heartbreaking Moment Dog Is Left on Side of Texas Road Known as Prime Dog Dumping Ground Is Captured on Camera
6

Heartbreaking Moment Dog Is Left on Side of Texas Road Known as Prime Dog Dumping Ground Is Captured on Camera

News