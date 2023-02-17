Body of Missing Nebraska Man Found in Grain Bin at His Workplace, Police Say
Jamie Balluch was reported missing early this month, authorities said. He was last seen at work.
The body of a Nebraska man who disappeared two weeks ago was discovered in a grain bin at his workplace, authorities said.
Jamie Balluch, 43, was last seen on Feb. 2 at Bruning Grain and Feed Company, where he was employed, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office had requested help from the state police after initial searches for Balluch were unsuccessful, authorities said.
Officers found his body Wednesday while searching one of the company's grain bins, police said. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, authorities said.
Anyone with information about his death is asked to contact Nebraska Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1494.
An investigation is ongoing.
