Worker safety authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old Wisconsin boy who suffered injuries during an industrial accident at a sawmill where he worked, officials said.

Michael Schuls was a high school student who "enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, and hanging out with his friends and his dog, Buckley," reads his online obituary. He also played football, basketball, baseball, and soccer at Florence High School.

The teen was found unresponsive at Florence Hardwoods, where help had been summoned for the injured boy, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

He died July 1 at a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee.

His death comes as several states including Wisconsin are considering allowing children to work in more hazardous jobs for longer hours on school nights and allowing teens as young as 14 to serve alcohol in restaurants and bars.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death and has made a referral to the U.S. Department of Labor for possible child labor violations regarding dangerous jobs, a Labor Department spokesman told Wisconsin Public Radio.

A cause of death was not released.

The Associated Press reporter the sawmill company declined comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

A GoFundMe account for Schuls' family said the teen was “working at Florence Hardwoods when horrible tragedy struck.” The boy was on life support before he died, according to the site.

“Our small community is in absolute shock,” a post says. A celebration of his life is scheduled for July 15.