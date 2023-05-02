The Cheney High School community in Washington is in mourning after 10th grader Brayden Bahme was killed in a freak gym accident. Friends, family and former classmates gathered Monday evening in a vigil honoring the teen.

“We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support and love at the vigil tonight honoring Brayden,” his aunt Holly Bahme Goodman wrote on Facebook. “As we all adjust to our new normal, please know that you will all be near and dear to his family”

Last week, the 16-year-old was running during P.E. class when he fell and was impaled in his eye by a goal post, fire officials told KXLY. He was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

“This past week, our community lost a beloved member,” Cheney High School said in a statement Monday. “This is a trying time for all, especially for Brayden’s family and close friends.”

He was an avid fisher, his aunt and the school said, and those who attended his vigil were asked to bring a fishing item to be donated to a youth fishing organization to be set up in his name.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise money for his funeral and “all remaining funds will be used for a youth fishing program in honor of Brayden ‘fish pockets’ Bahme,” according to a statement on the page.

