An assistant principal who was trying to break up a fight at a Texas high school was reportedly beaten up so badly she was rushed to the hospital, according to reports.

The unidentified assistant principal was caught on camera last week trying to break up a fight in the hallways of Westfield High School in Houston but was allegedly beaten by several students Thursday at the school’s 9th Grade Center, according to reports.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

One person, presumably a student, can be heard screaming, “Bitch! Bitch!” as the assistant principal is attacked.

Another person, also presumably a student, can be heard saying, “Everybody kick the ho!”

Teachers at the school say the students allegedly formed a mob and attacked the assistant principal, and the educators tell local news outlet WWNYTV this isn’t the first time students have injured staff members and fear it won’t be the last.

“It broke my heart. It makes me want to cry,” one teacher, who did not want to be named, told WWNYTV. “She loves those kids. She is the nicest person. She’s the best administrator that we have at Westfield High School.”

The same unidentified teacher spoke to Click2Houston and said "Three or four other kids jumped in on her. Just pummeled her to the ground, and they started kicking her and pulling her hair."

The students have not been identified publicly and the assistant principal who was allegedly attacked reportedly does not want her name made public.

The school board confirmed to the New York Post “a staff member who was attempting to intervene and stop the altercation was injured.”

“We are currently conducting a full investigation of all students involved, some of whom already have been identified for disciplinary action,” the district spokesperson told the Post.

The school board also told Click2Houston, "We take these issues very seriously as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. There will be no tolerance for any altercations or disruptions to learning.”

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Spring Independent School District and its superintendent for comment on this story and has not heard back.

Related Stories