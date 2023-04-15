'Real Housewives' Star Shares Terror After Daughter's School Goes on Lockdown Due to Armed Intruder

"I'm so sick of what's going on. The kids are traumatized. Oftentimes, the teachers are traumatized."

Those are the words of "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge, who shared her tense text exchange with her daughter Sophia after the 16-year-old's school went into lockdown.

The reason? An armed intruder.

"We're having a shelter in place, not a drill, not a drill. We're being locked in the classes with the lights off," Sophia writes.

"What are you OK?" asks Tamra

"Yes. I'm in a classroom. We're hiding right now. Just heard police sirens."

When Tamra then asks her daughter if there is a shooter, the high school student responds: "I don't know. No one knows."

"You get the text and you're so helpless. There's nothing you can do in this world," Tamra says.

So far this year, 24 people have been killed or injured in school shootings, including six at the Covenant School in Nashville.

The numbers are staggering: Each day 12 children in this country die from gun violence.