Teen, 15, Dies in Accident During Florida Horseback Riding Competition

A 15-year-old equestrian died in a tragic accident during a horseback riding competition in Florida Sunday, officials said.

Hannah Serfass was competing in a jumping event at Fox Lea Farms in Venice, Florida, when Sarasota County deputies told WWSB that the teen was about halfway through the course when the horse stumbled after completing the sixth jump, causing her to topple forward and fall off the horse.

Authorities said the horse continued to fall and ended up landing on Serfass’ head on the ground, WWNYTV reported.

The horse, 12-year-old gelding named Quaxx 2, which is a Holsteiner breed, is said to have tripped and suffered a “rotational fall” that was “unrelated to a jumping effort,” according to United States Equestrian Federation.

The horse was uninjured in the accident according to the United States Equestrian Federation.

Following the tragedy, the United States Equestrian Federation released a statement and confirmed what occurred.

“Hannah, 15, was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, in an equitation class when the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall. The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort. The EMT responded immediately, and Hannah was transported to Sarasota Memorial where she was pronounced dead,” the statement obtained by Inside Edition Digital read.



“Hannah from Webster, Fla., was a very talented up-and-coming young rider who trained with Robin Swinderman. She was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic. The USEF, USHJA, and Fox Lea Farm team wish to extend our deepest condolences to Hannah’s family, support team, and friends. The Federation takes every accident very seriously and will be reviewing the accident thoroughly to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety in equestrian sport,” the statement added.

Fox Lea Farms, where the event took place, issued a statement on Facebook, writing, “Out of respect to the family, no information will be shared at this time. We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends, & the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken.”

The Sumter County 4-H, a youth development program that Serfass was apart of, posted an image of her on Facebook and their condolences as well.

“Please keep the Serfass Family in your thoughts as they have lost their sweet Hannah. We will share news of any arrangements when we are made aware. Please join us in giving the family some privacy during this very difficult time,” they wrote.

