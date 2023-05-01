Shocking Video Shows Indiana School Children Have to Crawl Under Trains to Get to Class

It's a shocking sight to see.

To get to school, these children in Indiana have to climb over and under a stopped train.

One little girl is seen dropping her backpack and then scurrying under the massive freight to get to class.

If that train lurches forward, it could end in disaster for the child.

These trains can sometimes have more than 100 cars and stretch more than a mile long, which leaves no practical way around them.

Akicia Henderson's 10-year-old daughter attends the school, which is why she decided to record this video.

Henderson tells Inside Edition's Ann Mercogliano that her daughter has been traveling to school this way for three years.

"I wanted to share it and I needed someone else to see this in the hopes of something getting done about this," Henderson says of her decision to start documenting the risk these children are taking just to get to school.

Trains stop in Hammond, Indiana, for hours — sometimes even days — at a time.

Because the trains are so long, every crossing in town could be blocked, which is when these kids are forced to find a way over or under to get to school.

And there is a very real fear that the trains could start moving at any time.

Norfolk Southern, which owns the tracks, says in a statement: “We are actively working to identify an area where those trains can stage further down our line and have less impact on the community.”

The train company says it has also agreed to help build a pedestrian walkway over the tracks.

