A train conductor is being hailed a hero for saving a 3-year-old child who was walking on train tracks dangerously close to the third rail.

The conductor was operating a train going 70 miles an hour when he noticed something on the tracks.

He slammed on the brakes and came to an abrupt halt before running onto the tracks himself to save a little boy.

The toddler had wandered away from his mother and tumbled over a wall before finding himself in the path of a New York City commuter train.

After an hour, the child was reunited with his emotional and very thankful mother.

The train conductor is a father of four and says that when he saw the boy, his parental instincts kicked in.

