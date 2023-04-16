A little girl from Iowa is being hailed a hero for her quick thinking in saving herself and her sister from a fire. Roselin Castro was home alone with her 7-year-old sister when the observant student noticed smoke and fire outside their West Des Moines home.

As soon as the 10-year-old noticed what was going on, she quickly sprang into action.

Roselin rushed her little sister outside to safety and flagged down a man walking his dog, she told KCCI.

"We started screaming for help," she told the news station. "People came and called 911 and called the ambulance."

At the same time, Roselin's distraught mother was dropping off her 3-month old baby and 4-year-old son at daycare. She returned home to see the flames, and in that moment, was unsure of her daughters' safety.

"That fire was burning very intensely and it was spreading rapidly, and so for them to be able to get outside, get everybody outside without any injuries, we are very fortunate," West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell said. "We are very happy for that."

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze. Firefighters were able to save the family dog, and officials said it was important that the girls did not try doing so themselves.

Roselin noted she had been taught in school how to respond to a fire.

"In school, they told us if something happens, do this, do that," she said.

The family lost everything in the fire and currently are without a home. Her family has created a GoFundMe campaign to get back on their feet.

"The thing that is more important is family," Roselin said. "Not other stuff."

