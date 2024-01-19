Husky Digs Hole in Front Yard That Helps Alert Pennsylvania Homeowner to Dangerous Gas Leak

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:50 AM PST, January 19, 2024

“He stayed by the hole. I had to practically drag him away,” Kobe the Husky’s owner Chanell Bell says.

A husky named Kobe is being hailed a hero after saving a Pennsylvania neighborhood from a gas explosion.

Chanell Bell says she noticed her dog Kobe digging a large hole in their front yard.

“It was very strange because he is not a digger,” Bell tells Inside Edition.

Surveillance footage showed Kobe seemingly attempting to get the attention of people walking by and sniffing something in the air.

“He stayed by the hole. I had to practically drag him away,” Bell says.

Bell covered the hole back but seven days later, Kobe did the same thing in the same spot.

“It was highly unusual. It’s not his typical behavior,” Bell says. “I tried to pull him away and he wasn’t budging."

She says her intuition told her that something was wrong. Bell grabbed a gas leak detector and tested the hole. That’s when she learned the gas was at the highest level possible.

Bell called the gas company and crews rushed out to repair the gas leak. “The verdict was I definitely had an imminent threat,” she says.

Bell says crews found gas that seeped into her home and her neighbor’s.

“Without a doubt, [Kobe] is a true hero,” Bell says.

Related Stories

Worker Killed by Molten Steel in Freak Industrial Accident: Cops
The Cold Has Some Electric Vehicle Owners Scrambling for a Charge
Daughter Helps Save Mother From Suspected Burglar From Miles Away
Four College Students Rescued by Helicopter From Red River GorgeHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

1

2

3

Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Written Up for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School
Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Written Up for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School
4

Mom Says 7-Year-Old Son Was Written Up for Saying 'Jesus Christ' at School

Offbeat
Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game
Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game
5

Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game

News
The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer
The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer
6

The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer

Crime