A husky named Kobe is being hailed a hero after saving a Pennsylvania neighborhood from a gas explosion.

Chanell Bell says she noticed her dog Kobe digging a large hole in their front yard.

“It was very strange because he is not a digger,” Bell tells Inside Edition.

Surveillance footage showed Kobe seemingly attempting to get the attention of people walking by and sniffing something in the air.

“He stayed by the hole. I had to practically drag him away,” Bell says.

Bell covered the hole back but seven days later, Kobe did the same thing in the same spot.

“It was highly unusual. It’s not his typical behavior,” Bell says. “I tried to pull him away and he wasn’t budging."

She says her intuition told her that something was wrong. Bell grabbed a gas leak detector and tested the hole. That’s when she learned the gas was at the highest level possible.

Bell called the gas company and crews rushed out to repair the gas leak. “The verdict was I definitely had an imminent threat,” she says.

Bell says crews found gas that seeped into her home and her neighbor’s.

“Without a doubt, [Kobe] is a true hero,” Bell says.