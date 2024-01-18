A woman was able to help catch a man who attacked and allegedly robbed her mother after she watched the assault through a Ring doorbell camera and called 911.

Footage from the doorbell camera shows a suspected burglar casing an Oklahoma house. After realizing no one was home, he went around the back and broke through a glass door to gain entry.

While the man was in the home, homeowner Christina Beyers walked in to see him in action. Beyers chased the man out of the home and began to wrestle him in the driveway.

As the two fought, Beyers' daughter, Shannon, watched the altercation from 17 miles away through the Ring doorbell camera. After hearing her mom's cries for help, she called 911.

“I was just scared. I was watching just hoping that she was ok,” Shannon tells Inside Edition.

Footage showed Beyers holding her own against the assailant until he was able to break free of her hold and run away.

Christina says she was able to keep up with the burglar because she was a retired sheriff's deputy and wanted to be sure he did not steal her weapon.

“He was not going to leave with that backpack on. He had been in the room where my weapon was, I didn't want a gun out on the street,” Christina tells Inside Edition.

Thanks to the help of Shannon, police were able to catch the man a few blocks away from the home. His mugshot shows several bruises on his face from his fight with Christina.

The man has been charged with burglary and assault.