Heart-stopping video captured the moment a former sportscaster for ESPN was ejected from the window of his RV and struck a concrete divider.

Cordell Patrick was traveling on California’s 14 Freeway when his wife fell asleep behind the wheel as they were returning from a camping trip. Patrick attempted to grab the wheel but the RV crashed into the median going 60 miles per hour.

“In the moment I stood up, all of a sudden I noticed we were going sideways toward the median. And I looked at her eyes and she was sleep and I tried to grab the steering wheel. As soon as I got to the steering wheel, the impact,” Patrick tells Inside Edition from his hospital bed.

Video shows the moment Patrick flew through the driver’s side window and landed 170 feet across the freeway close to speeding traffic. An SUV can be seen swerving out of the way to avoid hitting him.

Patrick was conscious throughout the whole incident.

“I knew I was sliding [on the ground] and I was sliding at a high rate,” Patrick says.

Good Samaritan, Alf Smithey, pulled over to help.

"Wasn't moving, as soon as I get close he starts moving so I knew he was alive," Smithey says. "He was aware, speaking to me, he knew what happened."

As Smithey asked of Patrick was okay, the former sportscaster asked about his wife condition

“Immediately after I was able to stop the RV I got up and looked to my right to see how he was doing and there was no he,” Patrick’s wife, LaTonya, tells Inside Edition.

Patrick says it is a miracle that he is alive.