Snow Plow Driver Rams Into Police Car in Parking Lot Due to Exhaustion From Being in High Demand: Girlfriend

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:24 PM PST, January 16, 2024

The driver rammed into a police car and smashed the doors of a liquor store while driving a snow plow, according to video of the aftermath.

A Nebraska man driving a snow plow left a trail of destruction after ramming into a police car in a parking lot and smashing the doors of a liquor store in extreme snow rage.

The driver’s girlfriend says he was exhausted from going four days without sleep because he was in demand. She says the pressure of working many hours clearing snow overwhelmed him.

Travis Holm captured video of the incident in the parking lot in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“It was scary because you’ve got a 10,000-pound-plus machine with a lot of power and very slippery surfaces,” Holm tells Inside Edition.

Authorities say the rampage ended with a police officer confronting him with pistol drawn.

Blasts of Arctic air are expanding, leading to freezing temperatures to the Gulf Coast of the United States. An estimated 230 million Americans are experiencing a deep freeze over much of the nation Tuesday. Snow, rain, and slush in various areas around the country has resulted in at least 3,000 flights being canceled.

New York City got its first measurable snowfall in 701 days.

With snow covering much of the country, there are some tools people might want to consider, like a cordless electric snow thrower.

Lifestyle expert Melissa Braney recommends getting an ice-melting doormat.

“Instead of using traditional rock salt, you just set this down on a walkway, it’s great for steps as well,” Braney says.

She also recommends using a car windshield cover before storms.

“It hooks around your mirror and to your tires so it even withstands wind for a winter storm and then all you have to do is unclip, pull it off when snow stops,” Braney says.

