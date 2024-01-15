These Gadgets Will Help You Stay Warm During the Deep Freeze

News
Cold Weather Gadgets
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:22 PM PST, January 15, 2024

Ten percent of your home's heat can disappear through the floor, so put down some rugs if you've got bare floors.

Staying warm is something practically everyone in America’s is focused on as 79 percent of the country is dealing with below freezing temperatures. There are some nifty gadgets out there that can help you stay warm.

When the temperature gets this low, gadgets like a boot dryer and warmer, self-heating scarf and rechargeable heated insoles operated by remote control will definitely aid in getting warm.

For drivers dealing with the freezing weather, consider a checklist of necessary items to have in your vehicle such as a flashlight and spare batteries.

Audra Fordin is founder of Women Auto Know and told Inside Edition, “You absolutely need to have a blanket or something to keep you warm. You need gloves, you need a hat, you need some small tools in case of emergency, you need a screwdriver, you need duct tape, some twine just in case.”

On the cold-weather checklist to keep in your car is also first-aid supplies and jumper cables.

But there are things you should take out of your vehicle when it gets really cold like beverage cans, because “if it's got carbonation or anything that once it freezes expands and then bursts,” Fordin said.

Fordin says leaving cellphones and other electronic devices in a freezing-cold car is also not good because the cold depletes the battery. If you want to have a good longstanding life in your battery, make sure you get your electronics outside of your car.

Ten percent of your home's heat can disappear through the floor, so put down some rugs if you've got bare floors.

Related Stories

Man Trapped Beneath Snow After Avalanche at Ski Resort
Californians Trapped by Record Snowfall Desperate for Help, Supplies
Dog Reunites With Owner After Surviving 19 Days Lost in Snowstorm
Stranger Crochets Hat for Baby on Plane Home to New JerseyHuman Interest

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves
Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves
1

Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves

Crime
Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police
Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police
2

Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police

Crime
Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI
Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI
3

Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI

Crime
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary
4

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary

Inspirational
Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison
Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison
5

Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison

Crime
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
6

'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain

Health
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
7

YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him

Crime
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
8

Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops

News