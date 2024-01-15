These Gadgets Will Help You Stay Warm During the Deep Freeze

Staying warm is something practically everyone in America’s is focused on as 79 percent of the country is dealing with below freezing temperatures. There are some nifty gadgets out there that can help you stay warm.

When the temperature gets this low, gadgets like a boot dryer and warmer, self-heating scarf and rechargeable heated insoles operated by remote control will definitely aid in getting warm.

For drivers dealing with the freezing weather, consider a checklist of necessary items to have in your vehicle such as a flashlight and spare batteries.

Audra Fordin is founder of Women Auto Know and told Inside Edition, “You absolutely need to have a blanket or something to keep you warm. You need gloves, you need a hat, you need some small tools in case of emergency, you need a screwdriver, you need duct tape, some twine just in case.”

On the cold-weather checklist to keep in your car is also first-aid supplies and jumper cables.

But there are things you should take out of your vehicle when it gets really cold like beverage cans, because “if it's got carbonation or anything that once it freezes expands and then bursts,” Fordin said.

Fordin says leaving cellphones and other electronic devices in a freezing-cold car is also not good because the cold depletes the battery. If you want to have a good longstanding life in your battery, make sure you get your electronics outside of your car.

Ten percent of your home's heat can disappear through the floor, so put down some rugs if you've got bare floors.