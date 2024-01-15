The first Arctic blast of the season has put much of America in the deep freeze.

An estimated 140 million people are dealing with temperatures well below freezing and blizzard conditions in Buffalo led to Sunday’s game being postponed for Monday, with fans being asked to grab a shovel and clear the snow out of the bleachers.

Hundreds of snow shovelers were hired to clear the seats and aisles of the Buffalo Bills' High Mark Stadium for the rescheduled play-off game against the Steelers. They earned every nickel of their $20-an-hour.

The Iowa Republican Caucuses will also unfold amid record low temperatures and driving snow that could seriously impact the turnout.

“The weather's really bad. There were 186,000 people who participated in 2016, there may be significantly less this time,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters.

Frontrunner Donald Trump made a tongue-in-cheek appeal to Iowans to brave the subzero cold.

“You can't stay home. If you're sick as a dog... Got to go. Even if you vote and then pass away it's worth it. Remember,” he said at a rally.

“CBS Mornings” co-anchor Tony Dokoupil is covering the caucuses and told Inside Edition that in order to dress for the occasion he has “put on long johns, I put on spandex. I put on jeans, I put on a t-shirt, I put on a Henley, then I put on a sweater, then I put my coat, then I put on my hood and my hat and my gloves.”