Arctic Blast Postpones NFL Game but Iowa Caucus Is Still a Go Amid Frigid Temperatures

News
Artic Blast
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:21 PM PST, January 15, 2024

The Iowa Republican Caucuses will also unfold amid record-low temperatures and driving snow that could seriously impact the turnout.

The first Arctic blast of the season has put much of America in the deep freeze.  

An estimated 140 million people are dealing with temperatures well below freezing and blizzard conditions in Buffalo led to Sunday’s game being postponed for Monday, with fans being asked to grab a shovel and clear the snow out of the bleachers.

Hundreds of snow shovelers were hired to clear the seats and aisles of the Buffalo Bills' High Mark Stadium for the rescheduled play-off game against the Steelers. They earned every nickel of their $20-an-hour.

The Iowa Republican Caucuses will also unfold amid record low temperatures and driving snow that could seriously impact the turnout.

“The weather's really bad. There were 186,000 people who participated in 2016, there may be significantly less this time,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters.

Frontrunner Donald Trump made a tongue-in-cheek appeal to Iowans to brave the subzero cold.

“You can't stay home. If you're sick as a dog... Got to go. Even if you vote and then pass away it's worth it. Remember,” he said at a rally.

“CBS Mornings” co-anchor Tony Dokoupil is covering the caucuses and told Inside Edition that in order to dress for the occasion he has “put on long johns, I put on spandex. I put on jeans, I put on a t-shirt, I put on a Henley, then I put on a sweater, then I put my coat, then I put on my hood and my hat and my gloves.”

Related Stories

Man Trapped Beneath Snow After Avalanche at Ski Resort
Californians Trapped by Record Snowfall Desperate for Help, Supplies
Dog Reunites With Owner After Surviving 19 Days Lost in Snowstorm
Man Trapped Beneath 4 Feet of Snow After Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves
Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves
1

Teenage Quadruple Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Brutally Killing Family of 4, Burying in Shallow Graves

Crime
Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police
Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police
2

Missouri Teen Shot Man 15 Times, Stuffed Body in Air Mattress, Then Ordered DoorDash, Say Police

Crime
Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI
Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI
3

Florida Teacher Faces Child Porn Charges After Filming 28 Sex Videos With Her Former 8th Grade Student: FBI

Crime
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary
4

‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Passengers Reunite in New York City to Mark 15th Anniversary

Inspirational
Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison
Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison
5

Indiana Man Who Masterminded 'Thrill' Killing of Teen By Her Supposed Friends Gets 99 Years in Prison

Crime
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
6

'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain

Health
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
7

YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him

Crime
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
8

Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops

News