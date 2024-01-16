A 'Large Amount' of Cash Found in Ritz Cracker Box Hidden Under Car: Cops

Crime
A 'Large Amount' of Cash Found in Ritz Cracker Box, Hidden Under Car: Cops
Wheeler County Sheriffs Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:13 PM PST, January 16, 2024

Texas cops say that the money was puttin' in the Ritz.

Police in Texas say that a “large amount” of cash was found inside a Ritz cracker box during a routine traffic stop.

On Saturday, deputies with the Wheeler County Sheriffs Office made a routine traffic stop when a K-9 Chip alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the car, according to ABC 7.

Deputies crawled under the car, where they say they found a black bag in a "natural void underneath the vehicle,” and inside the bag was a Ritz cracker box containing a large amount of cash, according to ABC 7.

The amount of money has been undisclosed but authorities did provide a photo of the cash and the family-size Ritz box.

The sheriff's office determined the cash is the proceeds from the sale/distribution of illegal drugs and the two people inside the vehicle, Christian Zatarain-Bueno and Erika Caniceros, were arrested, according to ABC 7.

Zatarain-Bueno was charged with money laundering, but his issues didn’t seem to stop there, as cops say that once at the Wheeler County Jail, deputies found cocaine in his possession. He was then charged with possession of a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Caniceros was charged with money laundering.

Wheeler County Jail confirmed the charges to Inside Edition Digital.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to a public information officer with the Wheeler County Sherriff’s department and has not heard back.

The Wheeler County Court clerk tells Inside Edition Digital that the suspects have not yet entered a plea and no legal representation is listed for them in this case as they have not gone to grand jury yet.

It could take between one to nine months for the suspects to appear before a grand jury, according to the Wheeler County Court Clerk.

Related Stories

Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead Outside Kansas City Home
Mom of 4 Shot to Death at McDonald's During Food Argument, Police Say
New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Mom Lied About Daughter's Cancer, Say Police
Heist Suspect Arrested on Arizona Roof After Stealing Art Worth $250,000: CopsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Forget Tigers, South Carolina Man Catches Coyote by the Tail After It Attacks His Dog
Forget Tigers, South Carolina Man Catches Coyote by the Tail After It Attacks His Dog
1

Forget Tigers, South Carolina Man Catches Coyote by the Tail After It Attacks His Dog

Animals
Arctic Blast Postpones NFL Game but Iowa Caucus Is Still a Go Amid Frigid Temperatures
Arctic Blast Postpones NFL Game but Iowa Caucus Is Still a Go Amid Frigid Temperatures
2

Arctic Blast Postpones NFL Game but Iowa Caucus Is Still a Go Amid Frigid Temperatures

News
Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game
Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game
3

Furious Friends Demand Answers After 3 Men Found Dead at Kansas City Home Days After Watching Football Game

News
Mom of 4 Shot to Death at McDonald's Over Food Order, Alleged Shooter Being Held Without Bail, Authorities Say
Mom of 4 Shot to Death at McDonald's Over Food Order, Alleged Shooter Being Held Without Bail, Authorities Say
4

Mom of 4 Shot to Death at McDonald's Over Food Order, Alleged Shooter Being Held Without Bail, Authorities Say

Crime
The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer
The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer
5

The New Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Ohio Mother Arrested After Police Say She Lied About Daughter's Cancer

Crime