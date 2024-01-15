A 19-year-old Atlanta woman is being held without bail after she allegedly opened fire inside a McDonald's during an argument over a food order, authorities said. A mother of four was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Tamanika Woods had been shot point blank, police said.

T'Niya Evans has been charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to online records. She is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

Woods was inside the McDonald's on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard two days after Christmas when an argument erupted over missing food from an order placed by Evans and her sister, according to Atlanta police.

As the women argued with a McDonald's employee, Woods came to the defense of the worker, who was a friend, police said.

"The motive appears to be an escalating dispute between customers," Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove told Fox5 in Atlanta.

Evans allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Woods, who collapsed in the restaurant, authorities said. Another patron chased Evans when she tried to flee and then held her until officers arrived, police said.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Evans walking up to Woods and firing a single shot, WSB-TV reported Sunday, citing arrest warrants.

Evans has not entered a plea. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, according to online records. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to her attorney for comment.