As freezing temperatures have been sweeping the nation, some electric vehicle drivers have been struggling to keep their car batteries working.

Lines at electric car charging stations across the United States have been hectic as some car owners look for the chance to charge their vehicles.

Batteries on some electric cars that are being operated in colder weather have been draining quicker than in warmer conditions, according to automotive experts. Charging an electric car usually takes about an hour but in the freezing cold, some drivers are saying it can take as long as five hours to get a full recharge.

“We've never actually had this kind of cold, so now we're testing the battery longevity, and everybody's learning about lithium batteries in freezing cold weather,” Shark Tank tycoon Kevin O’Leary said.

Electric vehicle expert Tom Moloughney spoke with Inside Edition.

“It basically comes down to the fact that electric vehicles charge slower in the very cold weather. When the batteries are cold the chemical reaction slows down,” Moloughney says. “Some of the public charging equipment is struggling in this extreme cold.”

Meanwhile, the bad weather parts of the U.S. is experiencing continues to set records. Texas got an entire year’s worth of snow in 15 hours.