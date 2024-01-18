Record low temperatures are being recorded across the country after an Arctic chill descended over much of the nation.

The freezing temperatures have led to thousands of flight delays, hundreds of school cancelations, and at least one rescue operation after a group of college students became stranded in Kentucky.

With that in mind, here are few tips for keeping warm as the temperature drops low.

Everyone knows about keeping themselves warm in freezing temperatures by layering clothes, but few know that phones also need protection.

Cold weather can quickly zap a phone's battery, so experts recommend keeping the power off when the phone is not in use and storing it in a pocket so it can stay warm from body heat.

Home improvement expert Kathryn Emery is also showing Inside Edition how an area rug can keep things toasty for those who have hardwood floors.

Emery tells Ann Mercogliano that an area rug will help keep heat from escaping underneath, which is crucial she explains: "Did you know you can lose 10 percent of your homes warmth through the floor?"

Closing blinds is also a great way to keep heat from escaping, even better if they are thermal curtains, which Emery described as a "blanket for your windows."

It is also crucial that the heater be working in the home, which means checking the filter to see if it should be changed says Emery

And keep water warm and pipes from freezing by wrapping the basement water heater with insulation, says Emery, which will protect the water from the elements as temperatures drop.

Finally, check to see if any air is coming in from the windows when they are closed, says Emery, who recommends using weather strips to patch up any problem areas.