Single Malt Whiskey Production and Consumption on the Rise in China

Bourbon is from Tennessee. Scotch is from Scotland. What do you call whiskey from China? For now, just whiskey, but the demand for this spirit in that country is on the rise.

Pernod Ricard is the producer of such brands as Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet.

"We do believe that the Chinese have developed a real taste, particularly for malt whisky,” he told CBS News.

It's putting $150 million into a distillery in China, where the company tells CBS News that whiskey consumption has increased 10% since 2017.

Their product was developed in the Sichuan province using water from a nearby mountain spring and barley grown locally.

About 30 distilleries have already popped up on mainland China and people are loving the variety.

Raymond Lee, founder of the Single Malt Club, told CBS News, “Many people are pursuing individuality and whisky caters to the consumption mindset of these people.”

And now the whole nation is pursuing its individuality in this global market.