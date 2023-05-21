Copenhagen Festival Goers Discover the Joys of Beer Yoga
Most yoga classes don’t end with, “Cheers!” but one in Denmark sure does.
The Copenhagen Beer Week festival featured Beer Yoga, a class that could get major side-eye from both breweries and traditional yogis.
While a sip of water between postures is usually encouraged, Beer Yoga teacher Anne Lund says people can get creative in order to get their drink on.
The Beer Yoga class’ popularity almost ensures the ancient practice of yoga will continue to be exploited and used in ways it was never intended.
But one woman told CBS News she needs an ale or two in order to loosen up.
“Because the alcohol sometimes make you feel more loose and more like going with the flow, thinking a little bit less,” she said.
Bottom’s up on both your body and bottle!
