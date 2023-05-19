An estimated six-million feral pigs are roaming America, causing an estimated $1.5 billion in damages.

Just this week, a group of senators introduced legislation aimed at eradicating the destructive animals. As their numbers grow, so does the destruction and no one's quite sure how to stop them.

From packs of wild hogs in Texas to retirement communities in Florida, the loose animals are causing mayhem as they look for food.

However, it isn’t an issue unique to America as they have been found roaming the streets of Toronto, Canada; Tel Aviv, Israel; Rome, Italy; Barcelona, Spain, Hong Kong and Puerto Rico.

However, Texas seems to have it the worst as Texas Monthly pointed out with the blaring front-page headline: “Apocalypse Sow: Can Anything Stop The Feral Hog Invasion”

Farmer Brandon Cornett say wild hogs are decimating their valuable harvests, telling Inside Edition, “I've seen a 75-acre field get wiped out in a night.”

The problem has gotten so bad it's legal to hunt hogs from the sky as hog hunters in Bay City, Texas, Ryan Ashcraft and his girlfriend, Morgan, take out the animals from above.

“When rats are in your pantry, and they're eating all your food, what do you do? You call your exterminator. This is basically the same thing on a larger scale,” Ryan told Inside Edition.

Ryan insists these pests aren't anything like Porky Pig, saying, “The invasive species can be dangerous to humans. Hogs can kill people in their neighborhoods.”

In 2019, a Texas woman was killed by a feral hog on her way to work.

Assaults from above aren't the only way these hungry hogs are kept at bay as sophisticated traps are used to capture the intelligent animals.

Bubba Ortiz catches feral hogs and displayed some of his traps for Inside Edition. He said he can trap 100 pigs a week.

After they’re caught, the pigs are loaded into this pen where Ortiz says he keeps them until they're sold for meat.

There aren't enough so-called "pork-choppers" in the sky or traps on the ground, to put any real dent in the pig apocalypse brewing on the horizon, so beware the feral pig invasion.

