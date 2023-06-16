Nikki Merrill impressed family and friends alike recently when she took a walk down memory lane.

The mother of three made the decision to pull out her old Hooters uniform to see if it still fit — 30 years after the then-teenager worked at the popular food chain.

Nikki notes that she has gained 20 pounds since that time on her TikTok post, but lo and behold the uniform still fits her after three decades and three children.

Her husband, Mike, could not be happier when he catches a glimpse of his wife.

Nikki meanwhile says she is struggling to breathe in the tight outfit.

"I was in shock, loved the moment, just, she looked beautiful," says Mike.

Nikki's daughters are also in awe that mom can still rock her Hooter's uniform!

"She looks great, yeah! She looks really good!" say the girls.

Nikki has since written a children’s book called “Nim the Spiderninja: Nim, Roux, and Getting Glasses,” available on Amazon.

